MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,217.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $5,217.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.64 or 0.07542400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00271387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00813089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00101465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012955 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00462102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00373576 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

