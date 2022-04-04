Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,075.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $76.35 or 0.00165909 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $159,075.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,001.82 or 0.99967263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 92,872 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

