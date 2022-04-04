Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBPFF. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.88.

MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

