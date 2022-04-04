MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

