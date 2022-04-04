Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

