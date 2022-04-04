MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.60 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

