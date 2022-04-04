Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

MNST traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 4,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,822. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 56.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

