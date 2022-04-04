Morgan Stanley Cuts Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.02) to GBX 3,800 ($49.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,628.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,814.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

