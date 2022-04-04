Morgan Stanley Lowers Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target to €230.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($263.74) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a report on Thursday.

PDRDF stock traded up 9.39 during trading on Monday, hitting 226.52. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 979. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 185.40 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

