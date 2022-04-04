Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.19.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 376,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.