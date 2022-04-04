Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 23,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,252. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mplx by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,743,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

