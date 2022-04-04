Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 18,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

