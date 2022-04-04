Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.86. 33,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 648,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.