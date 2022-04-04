Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.86. 33,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 648,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.03.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
