National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,354 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

