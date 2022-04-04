National Asset Management Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $35,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 24.55 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 33.24.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

