National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $107.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.