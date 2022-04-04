National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

