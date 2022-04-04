National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 3,100 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,340.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

