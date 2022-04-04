National Bank of Canada FI Invests $373,000 in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGFV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGFV stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

