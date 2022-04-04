National Bank of Canada FI Invests $402,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $62.36 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

