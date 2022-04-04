National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $362,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.95 and a 200 day moving average of $478.32.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

