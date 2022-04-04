National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $155.76 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

