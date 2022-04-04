National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 7,351 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

