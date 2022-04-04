National Bank of Canada FI Takes $336,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.97 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

