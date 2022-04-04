National Bank of Canada FI Takes $351,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

