National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

