National Beverage (FIZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – National Beverage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

3/24/2022 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

3/17/2022 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

2/8/2022 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

National Beverage stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 129,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get National Beverage Corp alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.