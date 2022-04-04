National Beverage (FIZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/31/2022 – National Beverage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
- 3/24/2022 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
- 3/17/2022 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
- 2/8/2022 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
National Beverage stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 129,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
