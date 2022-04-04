National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.26. 2,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,524. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

