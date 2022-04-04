National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWLI stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.26. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Western Life Group (Get Rating)
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
