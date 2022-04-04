Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NATR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $330.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,010,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3,064.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 500,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

