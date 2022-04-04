Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NVGS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The firm has a market cap of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.16. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
