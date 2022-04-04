Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NVGS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The firm has a market cap of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.16. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

