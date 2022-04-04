Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 88,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,416 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.