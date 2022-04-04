Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $128,951.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005546 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,102,111 coins and its circulating supply is 18,861,368 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

