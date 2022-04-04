Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nedbank Group (NDBKY)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.