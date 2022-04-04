Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $86.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.