Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,078. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

