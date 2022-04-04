Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NEPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,078. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
