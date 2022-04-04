Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $112.19 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

