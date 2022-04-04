NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 1,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,160. NetApp has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

