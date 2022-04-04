NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.82. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.
About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
