NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.82. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

