NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $17.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,661,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,343. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $212.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

