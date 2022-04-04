Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NEVDF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 722,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,387. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.