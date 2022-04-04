Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NEVDF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 722,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,387. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevada Copper (NEVDF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.