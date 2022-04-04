New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 13,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,344. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

