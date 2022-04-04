New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 4.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,906,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

