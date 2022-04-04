New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 24,089 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TPH opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
