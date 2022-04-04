New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,862 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,488 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

