New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of City worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in City by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. City Holding has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.