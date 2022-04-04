New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 844 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

SAFT opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.32. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

