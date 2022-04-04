New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 419,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,311 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Matthews International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MATW stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

