New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $606,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,361 shares of company stock worth $2,572,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

