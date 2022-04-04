New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

